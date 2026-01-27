 
Greg Bovino to leave Minneapolis in ICE leadership shake-up

Tom Homan will now lead the on-the-ground operations

In a major shakeup of the United States (U.S.) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) leadership in Minneapolis, Gregory Bovino is expected to leave the city after the second fatal shooting involving federal agents.

Bovino, a Border Patrol official currently serving as in charge of president’s on-the-ground immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, was severely criticised for claiming that the nurse, Alex Pretti, killed by federal agents was planning an attack on officers.

President Trump announced Monday that his border czar, Tom Homan, will lead the on-the-ground operations and will report directly to him.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke with Trump by phone and announced that some of the federal agents will begin leaving the city on Tuesday, without disclosing how many agents will depart.

According to the New York Times, President Trump also talked to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, indicating a shift from his earlier attack on victims to a more cooperative tone. 

He announced that Homan will contact Governor Walz to discuss coordination about ICE operations.

The development comes after Minneapolis has experienced significant unrest over the immigration crackdown. 

Two separate fatal shooting incidents resulted in the deaths of two residents Renee Nicole Good, killed by a federal agent in her car, and Alex Pretti. 

