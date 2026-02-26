Strawberry festival 2026 kicks off in Florida, continuing beloved 91-year tradition

The 2026 Strawberry festival kicks off Thursday, February 26, carrying on a 91-year tradition.

The festival runs for 11 days in Plant City, which is also known as “Winter Strawberry Capital of the World.

This year, organisers are expecting another record-breaking crowd with more than last year’s visitors (650,000 people).

This festival is considered Florida’s most attended fair and is positioned in the Top 50 in the nation.

Visitors can celebrate the regional strawberry heritage from February 26 through March 8 while amusing themselves with concerts, rides, agricultural exhibits and strawberry-themed food.

Tickets and parking

For ages 6-12, the ticket price is $5, while for those 13 and above, the gate admission fee is $15. Entry for children under 5 years are free. Discounted tickets are available at public locations throughout Central Florida, including $10 for adults and $4 for kids.

What’s new this year?

The menu this year includes innovative interpretations of the festival's traditional fruit. The popular Dubai chocolate trend pops up in strawberry chocolate cups at Super Crunch and Dubai funnel cake at Best Around Concessions. Other must-try dishes include strawberry crunch nachos with cheesecake dip at Sweet Missions, strawberry BBQ egg rolls at Double T Enterprises, and hot honey apple fries at Crumpet Concessions.

Additionally, the world-famous strawberry shortcake remains available at three classic locations, including St. Clement’s booth, Transforming Life Church and the East Historical Society.

Concert Lineup

The lineup of concerts ranges from country to rock to R&B. The headlining acts are Alabama (Thursday, $65), Riley Green (March 1, $110), Lauren Daigle (March 3, $70), Dierks Bentley (March 5, $70), The Offspring (March 7, $70), and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts (March 8, $45). There are also free concerts with admission, namely Jimmy Sturr and Pitbull Toddler. It is worth noting that the concert of Forrest Frank on March 6 has already sold out.

The festival runs daily from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.