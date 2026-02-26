Discover Perplexity Computer: Improving workflows with multiple AI models

What is Perplexity Computer: Improving workflows with multiple AI models

Famous AI developer Perplexity has launched an innovative feature called Perplexity Computer in a bid to advance how AI models collaborate on tasks.

Perplexity Computer allows users to make the most of different AI models' combined strengths, including Gemini, Grok, and ChatGPT 5.2, depending on their specific needs.

Perplexity Computer is different from traditional AI chatbots that merely answer questions. Its quick completion of tasks is what makes it a game-changer for productivity.

Opus 4.6 reasoning engine makes the core of Perplexity Computer and intelligently assigns tasks to specialised models. For instance, Gemini is excellent at deep research by creating sub-agents, while Grok offers rapid responses for lighter tasks.

Similarly, ChatGPT 5.2 is adept at managing long-context recall and extensive searches. This model-agnostic approach allows users to select whichever AI handles their subtasks efficiently in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Perplexity Computer can be easily connected with platforms like Gmail, Outlook, GitHub, Slack, Notion, and Salesforce to write documents, build presentations, send emails, and perform scheduled tasks on behalf of the user.

Perplexity Computer is available now to Perplexity Max subscribers, with Enterprise Max users set to gain access soon.

The launch not only enhances productivity but also encourages users to rethink their subscriptions and explore the benefits of bundling multiple models for a smoother workflow.