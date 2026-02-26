Apple Maps adds new features detailing locations, circuit maps of F1 season 2026

In a bid to celebrate the fast-approaching Formula 1 season of 2026, Apple Maps has introduced an immersive experience for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix, enhancing how fans engage with the sport.

The F1-centred Apple Maps features come as the 2026 Formula 1 season is poised to begin next month, with Apple gearing up for its inaugural year with exclusive streaming rights in the US on Apple TV.

Apple Maps providing circuit maps of 2026 F1 season

The new Apple Maps feature allows racing enthusiasts to explore F1's detailed circuit maps that include number of turns, grandstands, and a stunning 3D representation of the F1 Pit Garage.

For those physically attending the Australian Grand Prix, the enhanced navigation is made to simplify finding their way around Albert Park. Key elements such as realistic kerbs, labelled 3D grandstands, and all 14 turns of the circuit are clearly marked.

Besides, Apple Maps provides pop-up locations that highlight race entrance gates, essential amenities like restrooms and water stations, first aid services, and merchandise stands.

What further complements the visitor experience is the provision of walking directions to each grandstand.

Besides the circuit, notable structures are marked in 3D in the app, including the Pit Building, Lakeside Stadium, and iconic Melbourne attractions like AAMI Park and Eureka Tower.

In the coming months, this Apple Maps feature will include details for more races worldwide. Fans can also access a new "2026 Formula 1 Tracks Around the World" guide, featuring information on all twenty-four Grand Prix circuits.

As this functionality enables Apple TV subscribers to stream all F1 races at no additional cost, this season is definitely going to be more accessible and engaging than ever.