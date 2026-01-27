'American Idol' 2026 returns with a bang: Here's everything to know about Season 24

‘American Idol’ is making a comeback with a bang for its Season 24.

Here’s a breakdown of everything buzzing about American Idol Season 24, from the streaming timing and updated schedule to inside details about the “Ohana” round.

American Idol Season 24 premiere details revealed

ABC broke from tradition by premiering Season 24 on Monday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, shifting from its regular Sunday slot.

The season returns with a two-hour premiere on January 26, 2026.

The first few episodes will broadcast auditions, and those who receive a coveted golden ticket to Hollywood, called 'Hollywood Week,' will take place in Nashville, not LA.

The “Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover” round will feature just one phase of competition rather than multiple rounds.

The official broadcaster, ABC, has already hinted that this year’s “Hollywood Week” will only run for three episodes.

'American Idol' 2026 returns with a bang: Here's everything to know about Season 24

What happens in American Idol’s Ohana Round?

American Idol is introducing a fresh twist with a new competition round called the “Ohana Round,” which will take place during the third and final episode of Hollywood Week.

The Ohana Round will feature the top 30 contestants performing in front of a panel of “industry tastemakers."

The judges will include social media stars Kaniyia Brown and Terry McCaskill, music producer Anthony Gargiula, former Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber, singer Loren Gray, podcast host Evan Ross Katz, Rolling Stone co-editor-in-chief Shirley Halperin, and more, as reported by Forbes.

After the Ohana Round concludes, only 20 contestants will be shortlisted to advance in the competition.

Where and how to watch American Idol Season 24?

American Idol Season 24 airs Monday nights on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day of the broadcast (Tuesdays).

Viewers without cable can stream the competition live on ABC using services such as DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV.