 
Geo News

How Mexico's elite forces took down notorious cartel kingpin El Mencho

El Mencho was injured during the firefight with Mexican military

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 23, 2026

How Mexico’s elite forces took down notorious cartel kingpin El Mencho
How Mexico’s elite forces took down notorious cartel kingpin El Mencho

Mexico is grappling with severe unrest after security forces killed the country's most powerful cartel boss, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho.

Following El Mencho’s killing on Sunday, February 22, 2026, his cartel members launched coordinated attacks across the country, blocking highways at over 250 locations across 20 states.

Experts fear that retaliation from the cartel will further increase chaos.

How did Mexican forces kill the country’s most powerful cartel boss?

The Mexican military, including the special forces and air force, launched a coordinated operation in Tapalpa, a town in Jalisco state, targeting the New Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader El Mencho. The United States (U.S.) provided crucial intelligence support.

Mexican Defence Ministry stated the U.S. intelligence support helped locate the 59-year-old cartel leader and military troops moved in to capture El Mencho.

The forces were met with gunfire, and during the ensuing firefight, four cartel members were killed. El Mencho and two other gang members were captured.

However, El Mencho, injured during the firefight, died while being airlifted to Mexico city.

The ministry added that advanced weaponry was seized, including rocket launchers capable of shooting down aircraft and armoured vehicles.

Three security personnel were injured during the fight. It remains unclear whether the cartel will continue fighting or seek to stabilise operations following the leader’s death.

New York City wakes to 22 inches of snow as blizzard slams region
New York City wakes to 22 inches of snow as blizzard slams region
What is 'Stop Killing Games' movement happening in US and EU?
What is 'Stop Killing Games' movement happening in US and EU?
Deepak Chopra-Epstein relation EXPOSED: 'Bring your girls' invite sparks debate
Deepak Chopra-Epstein relation EXPOSED: 'Bring your girls' invite sparks debate
Racial slur during BAFTAs prompts on-air apology from host Alan Cumming
Racial slur during BAFTAs prompts on-air apology from host Alan Cumming
iPhone 18 Pro reportedly in production testing stage, might launch in early 2027
iPhone 18 Pro reportedly in production testing stage, might launch in early 2027
Britain to experience ‘Blood Rain' on Tuesday: Here's why
Britain to experience ‘Blood Rain' on Tuesday: Here's why
NASA pushed Artemis II moon mission to April due to critical helium system fault
NASA pushed Artemis II moon mission to April due to critical helium system fault
THESE features let Galaxy S26 Ultra outshine iPhone 17 Pro Max badly
THESE features let Galaxy S26 Ultra outshine iPhone 17 Pro Max badly