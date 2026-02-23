 
US evacuates Beirut embassy staff as Israel Hezbollah tensions boil

US orders non-emergency staff to leave Beirut embassy amid regional tensions

Geo News Digital Desk
February 23, 2026

The United States State Department has confirmed the evacuation order of non-emergency personnel from its embassy in Beirut on Monday, February 23.

The move comes after regional tensions have escalated and U.S. President Donald Trump intensified threats against Iran.

The orders are applicable for non-essential staff and eligible family members, though the embassy will remain operational with core personnel.

As reported by Al Jazeera, 50 people had been evacuated while a Beirut airport official reported 32 staff and family members departed on Monday, February 23.

A State Department official said, “We continuously assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel. This is a temporary measure intended to ensure the safety of our personnel while maintaining our ability to operate and assist US citizens.”

The departure order follows Israel’s strikes across Lebanon in recent weeks, killing at least 12 people on Friday alone.

Violating the 2024 ceasefire agreement, Israeli forces continue to occupy five outposts inside Lebanese territory.

According to a complaint filed in January to the United States by Lebanon, Israel has made around 2,000 breaches of its sovereignty since October.  

