New York City wakes to 22 inches of snow as blizzard slams region

A powerful blizzard has slammed the US east coast, dumping over 22 inches of snow in some areas, forcing thousands of flight cancellations.

Due to severe weather conditions, “near-impossible travel” warnings from New York to Maine.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that regions like Central Park recorded 15.1 inches of snow while Long Island had 22.5 inches.

The snowstorm marked the first time in nine years that New York City had been under a blizzard warning.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote: “NYC, we've declared a local state of emergency ahead of this blizzard. Here's what that means for you: Roads closed at 9pm — streets, highways, and bridges closed to all vehicles (cars, trucks, scooters, e-bikes) through 12pm Monday. Essential and emergency trips only. No school Monday: snow day, not remote. Warming centers: open citywide. Parking: alternate side suspended Monday.”

Travel conditions deteriorated rapidly across the region. New York state officials warned of “whiteout conditions” and urged remote work where possible.

The essential travel ban will last until Monday, February 23, with only emergency vehicles and snowploughs navigating the streets.

Following the travel ban, more than 5,400 flights were cancelled with LaGuardia Airport among the hardest hit.