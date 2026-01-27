Brandi Glanville debuts new look after years-long health struggle

Brandi Glanville stepped back into the spotlight after a difficult battle with what she described as a ‘face parasite’ that left her disfigured.

On January 25, the 53-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to put up a smiling photo of herself following a cosmetic procedure.

She thanked Dr. Nicholas Nikolov for helping prepare her for the Sundance Film Festival and the upcoming PBM Princess movie event.

The post also featured healthcare strategist Rachel Strauss.

Later that day Glanville walked the red carpet in Park City, Utah, for the premiere of Strauss’ new documentary Side Effects May Include.

Dressed in a cream-colored coat with a black fur hat and stole, the reality star appeared radiant as she posed for cameras.

Her appearance marked a turning point in a health journey she has been documenting for years.

In December 2025, Glanville told TMZ she had finally received a diagnosis for her condition, though she did not disclose details.

She previously revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her issues began after filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco in 2023 where she suspected contaminated food may have triggered her symptoms.

Over the past two years, Glanville has spent more than $70,000 on medical tests and treatments including extensive lab work.