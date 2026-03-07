Chicago funeral celebrates Rev. Jesse Jackson as three former presidents deliver rousing tributes

Thousands gathered at Chicago’s House of Hope in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood, including three former U.S. presidents, to participate in the homegoing services of the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The funeral service paying homage to Rev. Jesse Jackson started at 11 am ET at Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood.

The civil rights icon was paid tribute by former presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

The backdrop was staked with the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s world-famous line, “Keep Hope Alive.”

Let’s find out how the three former U.S. presidents delivered in their electrifying speeches to honor the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Obama’s roaring tribute to a mentor

Former U.S. president Barack Obama appeared to be emotional while reflecting on the influence of Rev. Jesse Jackson on his life.

He said, “Everyday you wake up to things you just didn’t think were possible. Each day we’re told…to fear each other, to turn on each other, and that some Americans count more than others and that some don’t even count at all.”

In a stark warning Obama said, “Everywhere we see greed and bigotry being celebrated and bullying and mockery masquerading as strength.”

Painting a bleak picture of the current moment, Obama argued that, “We see science and expertise denigrated while ignorance and dishonesty and cruelty and corruption are reaping untold rewards everyday.”

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton recalled his friendship bound with Rev. Jesse Jackson; he said, “I came to truly love Jesse Jackson. We both had more in common than we thought. We were two guys born to single mothers, living in the South…He was my friend when I needed him.”

Joe Bidden

Former president Joe Biden, whom Donald Trump last succeeded, offered a message of comfort, telling the family that “The day will come when his memory brings a smile to your lips before bringing a tear to your eye. It will come. It will come. And my prayer to you is that it comes sooner than later.”

Coming right behind Barack Obama, Jennifer Hudson, a Chicago native, delivered the civil rights anthem, “A Change is Gonna Come.”

The anthem, sung with intense emotion, sparked buzz on social media and in the audience, who stood to their feet as the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner performed.

The icon of the civil rights movement in America, Jesse Jackson, passed away last month on February 17, 2026, at age 84. Since he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he has had deteriorating health.

Just last April, Jackson revealed that it was actually misdiagnosed progressive supranuclear palsy, a medical condition that affects the bodily movements.