Stock market update: Which stocks went up, which stocks went down as Iran conflict sent oil to $90?

Markets slide as oil hits $90, Dow posts worst week since April 2025

March 07, 2026

The U.S.-Israel and Iran conflict sent shockwaves through the stock markets globally as the conflict entered its eighth day.

Dow Jones Industrial Average reported its worst weekly performance in nearly a year as oil prices surged past $90 per barrel. Additionally disappointing job report also contributed to the fall.

The Dow fell 453 points (1%), closing at 47,501.55, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.3% to 6,740.2.

Stocks that went up

Major industries that are benefiting from the current Middle East crisis are oil and gas producers and services, defense and aerospace, LNG exporters, safe-haven assets, and shipping firms, specifically tankers.

Energy & Oil Stocks

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM): Gained more than 1% as crude surged
  • Chevron (CVX): Rose over 1% alongside oil prices
  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY): Climbed 3.3%
  • Diamondback Energy (FANG): Advanced 1.6%, leading the energy sector

Fertilizer stocks (benefiting from supply disruptions through Strait of Hormuz)

  • CF Industries: Surged 5% to a fresh 52-week high; up 17% for the week
  • Intrepid Potash: Jumped 9%, also hitting a 52-week high; up nearly 17% week-to-date
  • Nutrien: Added 2%

Merger and acquisition targets

  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN): Soared 66% after Servier announced $2.5 billion acquisition at 68% premium
  • AI and semiconductor winners
  • Marvell Technology (MRVL): Jumped 18% on strong quarterly results and AI-driven outlook
  • Ciena (CIEN): Rose nearly 3% after Bank of America upgrade

Aerospace and defense

  • Boeing (BA): Popped nearly 4% on report of potential 500-plane deal with China

Defensive consumer stocks

  • Costco Wholesale (COST): Rose 1.6% after beating earnings estimates
  • Walmart (WMT): Outperformed broader market (dividend aristocrat)
  • McDonald's (MCD): Held up better than indexes (dividend aristocrat)
  • Clorox (CLX): Outperformed (dividend aristocrat)

Gold and precious metals

  • Gold futures: Up 1.7% to $5,165/ounce
  • Silver futures: Up 2.5% to $84.25/ounce

Which stocks went down?

The industries that are facing huge losses due to the escalating U.S.-Israel and Iran conflict are airlines and aviation, travel and tourism, logistics, semiconductors/ chips manufacturing, and financial services like Barclays, Standard Chartered, and HSBC.

Airlines and cruise operators (hit by fuel cost concerns)

  • United Airlines: Tumbled nearly 4% after CEO warned oil spike will have "meaningful" impact
  • Delta Air Lines: Lost 4%
  • Southwest Airlines: Dropped 6%
  • American Airlines: Fell 5.2%
  • Royal Caribbean: Dropped 1% (down more than 10% for the week)
  • Carnival: Fell about 6%
  • Norwegian Cruise Line: Dropped about 6%

Bank Stocks (yield curve steepening compresses margins)

  • Western Alliance Bancorp: Plunged nearly 12%
  • Rocket Companies: Fell 4%
  • ServisFirst Bancshares: Dropped nearly 5%
  • Jefferies Financial Group: Tumbled 13.5%
  • SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE): Fell 3.6% (all 101 stocks in the ETF were down)

Retailers and consumer goods

  • Gap (GAP): Plunged 14% after Q4 earnings narrowly missed estimates
  • Bloom Energy (BE): Tumbled 15.5%
  • AXT Inc: Dropped 16.5%
  • Tech and semiconductor
  • NVIDIA (NVDA): Fell 3%
  • Intel (INTC): Dropped 5.5%
  • Lumentum Holdings: Plunged 14.2%
  • Aehr Test Systems: Fell 12%

Materials and industrials (S&P 500 materials sector down 7% for the week)

  • PPG Industries: Down more than 12% for the week
  • Freeport-McMoRan: Down more than 12% week-to-date
  • CRH: Down 11% for the week
  • Vulcan Materials: Down 10% for the week
  • Caterpillar: Down more than 3% Friday

Asset Managers

  • BlackRock: Dropped 7% (worst day since April) after limiting fund withdrawals

Experts are now predicting an even more serious downfall amid the precarious landscape of rising energy costs, weakening employment, and geopolitical uncertainty. 

