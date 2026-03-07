Stock market update: Which stocks went up, which stocks went down as Iran conflict sent oil to $90?
Markets slide as oil hits $90, Dow posts worst week since April 2025
Geo News Digital Desk
March 07, 2026
The U.S.-Israel and Iran conflict sent shockwaves through the stock markets globally as the conflict entered its eighth day.
Dow Jones Industrial Average reported its worst weekly performance in nearly a year as oil prices surged past $90 per barrel. Additionally disappointing job report also contributed to the fall.
The Dow fell 453 points (1%), closing at 47,501.55, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.3% to 6,740.2.
Stocks that went up
Major industries that are benefiting from the current Middle East crisis are oil and gas producers and services, defense and aerospace, LNG exporters, safe-haven assets, and shipping firms, specifically tankers.
Energy & Oil Stocks
Exxon Mobil (XOM): Gained more than 1% as crude surged
Chevron (CVX): Rose over 1% alongside oil prices
Occidental Petroleum (OXY): Climbed 3.3%
Diamondback Energy (FANG): Advanced 1.6%, leading the energy sector
Fertilizer stocks (benefiting from supply disruptions through Strait of Hormuz)
CF Industries: Surged 5% to a fresh 52-week high; up 17% for the week
Intrepid Potash: Jumped 9%, also hitting a 52-week high; up nearly 17% week-to-date
Nutrien: Added 2%
Merger and acquisition targets
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN): Soared 66% after Servier announced $2.5 billion acquisition at 68% premium
AI and semiconductor winners
Marvell Technology (MRVL): Jumped 18% on strong quarterly results and AI-driven outlook
Ciena (CIEN): Rose nearly 3% after Bank of America upgrade
Aerospace and defense
Boeing (BA): Popped nearly 4% on report of potential 500-plane deal with China
Defensive consumer stocks
Costco Wholesale (COST): Rose 1.6% after beating earnings estimates
McDonald's (MCD): Held up better than indexes (dividend aristocrat)
Clorox (CLX): Outperformed (dividend aristocrat)
Gold and precious metals
Gold futures: Up 1.7% to $5,165/ounce
Silver futures: Up 2.5% to $84.25/ounce
Which stocks went down?
The industries that are facing huge losses due to the escalating U.S.-Israel and Iran conflict are airlines and aviation, travel and tourism, logistics, semiconductors/ chips manufacturing, and financial services like Barclays, Standard Chartered, and HSBC.
Airlines and cruise operators (hit by fuel cost concerns)
United Airlines: Tumbled nearly 4% after CEO warned oil spike will have "meaningful" impact
Delta Air Lines: Lost 4%
Southwest Airlines: Dropped 6%
American Airlines: Fell 5.2%
Royal Caribbean: Dropped 1% (down more than 10% for the week)
Carnival: Fell about 6%
Norwegian Cruise Line: Dropped about 6%
Bank Stocks (yield curve steepening compresses margins)
Western Alliance Bancorp: Plunged nearly 12%
Rocket Companies: Fell 4%
ServisFirst Bancshares: Dropped nearly 5%
Jefferies Financial Group: Tumbled 13.5%
SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE): Fell 3.6% (all 101 stocks in the ETF were down)
Retailers and consumer goods
Gap (GAP): Plunged 14% after Q4 earnings narrowly missed estimates
Bloom Energy (BE): Tumbled 15.5%
AXT Inc: Dropped 16.5%
Tech and semiconductor
NVIDIA (NVDA): Fell 3%
Intel (INTC): Dropped 5.5%
Lumentum Holdings: Plunged 14.2%
Aehr Test Systems: Fell 12%
Materials and industrials (S&P 500 materials sector down 7% for the week)
PPG Industries: Down more than 12% for the week
Freeport-McMoRan: Down more than 12% week-to-date
CRH: Down 11% for the week
Vulcan Materials: Down 10% for the week
Caterpillar: Down more than 3% Friday
Asset Managers
BlackRock: Dropped 7% (worst day since April) after limiting fund withdrawals
Experts are now predicting an even more serious downfall amid the precarious landscape of rising energy costs, weakening employment, and geopolitical uncertainty.