Huntley, 52, was fighting for his life after sustaining serious skull injuries

Ian Huntley, the former school caretaker who murdered the two teen girls in Soham, died on Saturday March 7, following prison attack.

He had been serving life imprisonment with a minimum term of 40 years for murdering 10-year-old schoolgirls who were close friends, Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, in 2002.

The convicted murderer of Ian Huntley was brutally stabbed in prison in County Durham on Thursday morning, February 26, 2026.

Huntley was hospitalized following sustaining serious injuries.

The police had immediately identified the attacker as Anthony Russell, who attacked Huntley with a metal pole and then brags afterwards, saying, “I’ve done it.”

Huntley, 52, was fighting for his life after sustaining serious skull injuries.

Confirming the death of Ian Huntley, the Ministry of Justice confirmed that “Huntley died at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary this morning. Around 8:45 am GMT it is understood.”

Huntlye was in a coma, and after doctors realized chances of him recovering from the injuries were rare his security was lowered.

Huntley was convicted after a trial that followed conviction in 2003 for the murders of ten-year-old schoolgirls Holly and Jessica.

For the unversed, Ian Huntley, 52, was shifted to hospital after being stabbed while sustaining serious head injuries following an attack in the prison workshop on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

However, according the prison officials, the triple murdered, Anthony Russell, 43

However, the police have not shared any update into what led to the incident as the investigation continues.