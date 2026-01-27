'Avengers: Doomsday' predicted to be biggest action-packed Marvel movie

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to come out on December 18

Avengers: Doomsday has already created a lot of excitement ahead of its official release.

Directed by the Russo brother, the upcoming action sci-fi is all set to assemble a huge ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, Alan Cumming, Channing Tatum, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Robert, who played Iron Man in the Avengers movies, will now be playing antagonist Doctor Doom.

The makers have so far released four confirming the return of Hemsworth as Thor, Evans as Steve Rogers, Wakanda and X-Men.

The small teasers have created tons of excitement with fans waiting to see more of them until the release.

According to one of the reliable sources YouTuber John Campea, the upcoming Avengers movie will be extraordinarily action-packed then the previous MCU films.

He dropped a video on his channel where he disclosed, “I have something I haven’t told you yet.”

As per him, the Russo brothers were able to “eclipse everything else Marvel’s ever done.”

"The sheer amount and volume of action in this thing is going to blow people’s minds.”

Campea teased, “This movie starts with its foot through the floor and shoots you like a cannon out of the gate. There’s no slow start - it’s massive action right from the beginning, the scale is insane, and it doesn’t let up."

The much-awaited Avengers movie is slated to hit theatres globally on December 18, 2026.