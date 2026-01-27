 
Geo News

Georgina Rodriguez receives birthday love from fiancé Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to Georgina Rodriguez in November after eight years together and six children

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 27, 2026

The football icon calls the model the woman of my life in a sweet birthday tribute
The football icon calls the model 'the woman of my life' in a sweet birthday tribute

Georgina Rodriguez is celebrating her first birthday as an engaged woman.

The model and social media personality turned 32 on Tuesday, January 27, just months after saying yes to longtime partner Cristiano Ronaldo. Leading the tributes, the Portuguese football icon marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to the woman of my life!” read the simple but sweet translated caption, punctuated with a red heart emoji.

Rodriguez replied with a red heart emoji in the comments section and shared the post to her own Instagram stories.

After eight years together, the newly engaged couple clearly doesn’t need many words. They share four young children and are raising a close-knit family together. Rodriguez is also a devoted stepmother to Ronaldo’s 15-year-old son, also named Cristiano, whose birth mother’s identity remains private.

Though not her biological child, Rodriguez has raised him as her own and frequently shows her support for him on social media.

The self-proclaimed soccer mom also received birthday wishes from her children, including a sweet handwritten card made by one of her little ones. “Happy birthday mama… Te amo mucho,” read the sweet note, scribbled on a pink card decorated with hand-drawn hearts.

Blake Lively's driver speaks out after disturbing conversation with Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively's driver speaks out after disturbing conversation with Justin Baldoni
Rachel Duff, 'Traitors' winner, asks for privacy as her mum passes away
Rachel Duff, 'Traitors' winner, asks for privacy as her mum passes away
'American Idol' dedicates season 24 premiere to Robin Kaye
'American Idol' dedicates season 24 premiere to Robin Kaye
Lionel Richie announces new stint with fellow music icons Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie announces new stint with fellow music icons Earth, Wind & Fire
Kid Cudi unveils The Rebel Ragers Tour dates
Kid Cudi unveils The Rebel Ragers Tour dates
Sydney Sweeney faces legal risk after Hollywood sign stunt?
Sydney Sweeney faces legal risk after Hollywood sign stunt?
Rob Lowe reflects on bold new film ‘The Musical' at Sundance premiere
Rob Lowe reflects on bold new film ‘The Musical' at Sundance premiere
Margot Robbie believes Jacob Elordi would be 'great boyfriend'
Margot Robbie believes Jacob Elordi would be 'great boyfriend'