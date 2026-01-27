Georgina Rodriguez receives birthday love from fiancé Cristiano Ronaldo

The football icon calls the model 'the woman of my life' in a sweet birthday tribute

Georgina Rodriguez is celebrating her first birthday as an engaged woman.

The model and social media personality turned 32 on Tuesday, January 27, just months after saying yes to longtime partner Cristiano Ronaldo. Leading the tributes, the Portuguese football icon marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to the woman of my life!” read the simple but sweet translated caption, punctuated with a red heart emoji.

Rodriguez replied with a red heart emoji in the comments section and shared the post to her own Instagram stories.

After eight years together, the newly engaged couple clearly doesn’t need many words. They share four young children and are raising a close-knit family together. Rodriguez is also a devoted stepmother to Ronaldo’s 15-year-old son, also named Cristiano, whose birth mother’s identity remains private.

Though not her biological child, Rodriguez has raised him as her own and frequently shows her support for him on social media.

The self-proclaimed soccer mom also received birthday wishes from her children, including a sweet handwritten card made by one of her little ones. “Happy birthday mama… Te amo mucho,” read the sweet note, scribbled on a pink card decorated with hand-drawn hearts.