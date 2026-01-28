Heidi Klum reveals secrets to staying radiant at 52

Heidi Klum has spent more than three decades in the spotlight, but at 52, the supermodel and television personality says her glow comes down to a mix of healthy habits, balance and love.

Speaking to Page Six, Klum revealed her simple approach to staying toned and energized.

“Keep food as real and as unprocessed as possible. You are what you eat,” she explained.

“I’d rather eat an apple or a banana as a snack instead of some pre-made bar where I don’t know what the heck is in it. Support farmers, get wholesome, good food, and try to keep it as healthy as possible.”

Klum’s philosophy is rooted in decades of experience.

Since winning Germany’s “Model 52” contest in 1992, she has graced countless magazine covers, walked in nearly a dozen Victoria’s Secret shows and became a household name as host of Project Runway.

Beyond diet, Klum emphasizes balance in her daily life.

Known for her extravagant annual Halloween parties, she says her everyday routine is far more grounded.

“I don’t overdo anything, I don’t overexercise. You have to listen to your body and not over-exhaust it. It’s important to always move, it’s important to not sit still,” she shared.

The third and perhaps the most joyful secret to her radiance is her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

Married since 2019 Klum says their relationship continues to be a source of strength.

“He’s really hot! There is a kind of feeling of home with him that I had from the very beginning. I feel cared for, loved, worshipped,” she said.

For the unversed, her documentary On & Off the Catwalk by Heidi Klum premieres Sunday, February 22, and Sunday, March 1, at 8:15 p.m. on ProSieben and Joyn.

It offers a behind-the-scenes look at her career and highlights the modeling journeys of her children Leni, 21, and Henry Samuel, 20. She is also mom to Johan, 19, and Lou, 16.