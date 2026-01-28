Brooklyn Beckham receives' far less than' Nicola Peltz's $1m monthly allowance

Nicola Peltz reportedly receives a $1 million a-month allowance from her father Nelson.

The eye-watering sum is believed to far exceed the financial support Nicola's husband, Brooklyn Beckham, receives from his parents, David and Victoria.

For context, Nicola's father is a businessman with an estimated net worth of $1.6billion, compared with the Beckhams' reported $680million.

Marina Hyde speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast says 'from what I hear I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent.'

'Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this but I hear that he said to them that "I give my daughter a million dollar a month allowance".

'The one thing they [the Beckhams didn't think their children would be doing would be the ones signing the prenuptial, they thought it would be the other way round.'

Reports last year claimed that David and Victoria fear their son is 'trapped' by the couple's purported pre-nup as well as his living situation in LA.