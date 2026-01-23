World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka admits emotional struggle in tight Australian Open win

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, the hot favorite for the Australian Open, has reached the fourth round after crushing Anastasia Potapova.

The world No. 1 Belarusian has won the Australian Open twice, first in 2023 and again in 2024, before finishing runner-up last year.

Despite the win, Sabalenka revealed a major mental health struggle in a post-match on-court interview, which has social media buzzing.

The 27-year-old Belarusian said she felt “disconnected from my body” while weathering Potapova’s fightback, having to save four set points before sealing the 7-9 (7-4) 7-6 (9-7) triumph.

In hindsight, Sabalenka confessed it was the hype of the match she would have lost in previous seasons.

For her, the biggest prizes are now within reach, a prospect that, in the past, required working with a psychologist to improve that mental aspect of her game.

For context, Sabalenka lost two Grand Slam finals last year, first to Madison Keys in Melbourne before making 70 unforced errors in the French Open final against Coco Gauff.

Reflecting on the past mental health struggles, Sabalenka continued, “Aryna five years ago would be focusing too much on the way she feels and completely lose these matches.”

“I learned that it doesn’t really matter how you feel; it’s all about your mentality, your mental strength to be there, try your best, and return the ball ugly with terrible technique and your body being completely disconnected.”

Tennis GOAT Aryna Sabalenka has a word for those who are struggling with mental health: “When you see that things are not working, the only tactic you have is to fight.”

For context, Sabalenka has made it to the semi-finals 13 times of the last 16 Grand Slam tournaments she has played, winning four majors across the past three seasons and leaving her mark as the most dominant player trailblazer in the women’s game.