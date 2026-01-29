 
Jackie Chan wins hearts with legendary BLACKPINK concert moment

BLACKPINK successfully concluded ‘DEADLINE’ world tour in Hong Kong with a three-night finale

Geo News Digital Desk
January 29, 2026

Jackie Chan surprised fans with a quiet but meaningful gesture for BLACKPINK during their Hong Kong concert.

The action star didn’t take the stage or appear in public but instead, he sent a bouquet of flowers to them with a handwritten note welcoming them to the city and wishing them a great show.

Lisa shared a photo of her flowers on social media and the moment went viral in not ime, with people praising the star’s legacy.

Fans were touched by how natural and sincere the gesture felt as there was no publicity, no cameras, no announcements, just a simple message of support.

Fans, however, said that it showed respect and warmth, connecting two generations of stars.

Chan represents years of Asian cinema, while BLACKPINK dominates modern pop worldwide.

Seeing that connection made the flowers feel much more than that they really were.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK just started a major run of shows in Hong Kong.

