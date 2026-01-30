Princess Anne nearly avoids awkward situation during key royal ceremony

Princess Anne took a clever route out of an awkward situation as she declined an invitation during a key royal ceremony.

The Princess Royal, who is one of the core members of the family, is the only royal after the monarch and his heir who can grant investitures to the public.

On behalf of King Charles, the 75-year-old royal had presented an MBE to Bhishma Asare, a English teacher who was being recognised for his services to education and mental health awareness at St James’s Palace.

During the interaction, the Bhishma revealed that he had been a longtime rapper and has utilised his skills to explain to children how to express their emotions. He also made an offer to the King’s sister, which she rejected in a bid to avoid an awkward situation.

“I was explaining the process and saying that we get children to write about a specific emotion, to explicitly mention that emotion so they can decipher those feelings,” the teacher shared after the ceremony.

“Then I said to her ‘Maybe I could teach you to rap?’ She said she used to sing and that is about it,” he narrated of their conversation.

“She kind of declined and said her time is up.”

Investiture ceremonies are run with an impeccable schedule as the members of the public are briefed about how much time they would get during the ceremony. In the short span of time, it would have been hardly appropriate for Anne, who holds herself with poise and discipline, to indulge, even for a few minutes.