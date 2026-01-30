King Charles ‘counting days’ to meet Archie, Lilibet after Harry’s letter

King Charles, who has earned a reputation as a doting grandfather, is determined to end the ongoing “petty” rift with his son Prince Harry for the sake of his grandchildren.

The monarch, who last met his estranged son in September 2025, had revealed that his cancer treatment can now be “scaled down” but his worries about familial tensions have not lessened. Sources have claimed that it is “genuinely heartbreaking” for Charles to see that his two sons are not on speaking terms since 2022.

Insiders reveal that there are plans set in place to finally convince Prince William to soften towards his younger brother despite the grievances even if it is “uncomfortable”.

Meanwhile, Charles is eager to meet with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as he has been “counting days”. He also believes that it is important for the Sussex children to have a relationship with their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“From his perspective, a small shift in attitude now could prevent years more damage later,” the insider told Closer.

“And he’s convinced Kate has the emotional intelligence to make that happen, even if it’s uncomfortable.”

The King has allegedly assigned Kate to convince William over the matter as she can understand the emotional turmoil he has been facing amid his cancer battle.

The monarch and his ‘darling daughter-in-law’ grew close after their diagnosis in

2024, which has changed the way they view not only their work but also their duty to family. And the King “doesn’t want to leave this earth with his boys still not even speaking” in these sad set of affairs.

Hopes of a reunion have been raised after Prince Harry had written a letter to the UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to review his risk assessment following a stalker incident during his September trip, which she had accepted.

Reports claim that Harry will receive a positive result this time but an official announcement has not been made by the UK Home office.

Although it is possible that the process could be sped up as Harry’s stalker was still seen lingering, sitting behind the royal, at the Royal Courts of Justice this month as Harry attended proceedings of his phone hacking case.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out given that Harry is anticipated to return soon as preparations for Birmingham Invictus Games in 2027 are underway. There have been reports about The Duke of Sussex inviting the King to open the Games with him but no official confirmation has been on that front.