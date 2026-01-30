Prince George big security issue halts major announcement: ‘last minute'

Prince George security causes ‘big issue’ as announcement kept on hold

Prince George is on the cusp of a major change in his life as preparations are underway for the future monarch’s milestone moment.

However, a big issue is holding back Prince William and Kate Middleton on an important step after key concerns were brought to light. The Prince and Princess of Wales have a heavy responsibility as parents to protect their children and George seems to be at a vulnerable position.

The 12-year-old will be joining his secondary school in September this year and there are already speculations rampant about which school the young prince will attend.

According to a source cited by Vanity Fair, Eton College – previously attended by Prince William and Prince Harry – is the “obvious choice because it is on their doorstep” but there are other schools as well. Kate’s alma mater Marlborough is a “front-runner”.

Palace insiders have insisted that the couple has not yet made a decision but they are keen on sending George to a boarding school so that he could learn to be independent. However, security has been causing them some anxiety.

While the Waleses are not shy of breaking royal tradition, they are not going to compromise on the security of their son. Eton and Marlborough both have enough land for royal protection officers to be with George 24/7, as William and Harry also had round-the-clock protection.

“I genuinely don’t think they’ve one hundred percent decided, but there is talk among the Marlborough set that they’ve allocated a house for George and that security has been a big issue,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, echoed the same suggesting that security will determine the final choice for George. She noted that it will require two protection officers taking it in turns to look after George while he’s at school.

“I expect we will be told later on in the summer at the very last minute, when the security detail has been organised, but clearly it’s an important consideration,” she revealed.

Until the security is sorted, the annoucement is kept on hold for the royal family.