Duchess Sophie takes ‘baby steps’ in support of Kate’s mission

The Duchess of Edinburgh is increasingly stepping into a space long championed by the Princess of Wales, shining a spotlight on the earliest years of a child’s life and the support parents need when everything feels brand new and overwhelming.

That focus was clear as Sophie attended the official launch of the NSPCC’s newly redeveloped Baby Steps programme at BT’s London headquarters.

As patron of the charity, the duchess lent her support to an initiative designed to strengthen help for expectant and new parents across the South West, where the programme will first be piloted from three regional hubs.

Baby Steps is all about confidence at the very beginning giving parents practical tools, reassurance and guidance during those intense early weeks and months when routines are elusive and advice comes from every direction.

Sophie’s involvement mirrors the long-standing work of the Princess of Wales, who for over a decade has explored how early childhood experiences influence lifelong outcomes.

Kate has repeatedly highlighted how challenges such as addiction, mental health struggles and family breakdown can often be traced back to the first years of life.

That thinking sits at the heart of Kate’s Shaping Us campaign, launched in 2023 to deepen public understanding of why the period from pregnancy to age five is so crucial.