Prince William, Kate receive upsetting news as King Charles approves plans

Prince William and Kate Middleton had moved into their new Windsor home, Forest Lodge, in November, but the change had not come without its own set of problems.

The Prince and Princess of Wales faced grievances of the Windsor residents who complained about how the new changes – including cordoning off a major chunk of area for security, detours, and closure of a crucial entrance – in the weeks that followed.

The couple were only able to get passed those issues when their holiday retreat at Sandringham was hit with a rank-smelling problem as the King’s estate approves major plans.

King Charles’s Sandringham Farms were given the green light to build a slurry lagoon for fertiliser on the Royal Estate in Norfolk despite criticism from the nearby villagers.

Prince and Princess of Wales Christmas Card 2025, photo taken at Norfolk by Josh Shinner

According to reports, the manure pit will be will similar to the size of four Olympic swimming pools, almost 4,000 square metres. Moreover, it will be dug in farming fields near Anmer Hall, the property which was gifted to William and Kate by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Locals have expressed their concerns about the smell, water pollution, flies among other things which will greatly impact them, especially healthwise. Furthermore, some experts believe that the move is not really necessary.

Agricultural expert, Simon Mosley, said “a single, centralised lagoon” was not reasonably necessary, and that “a distributed network of smaller, well-located stores” would be more appropriate for the area, via The Independent.

However, it has been assured that in the plans that the manure lagoon will be “visually contained” by vegetation.

Anmer Hall has not only been a holiday retreat but also an esacape for the Princess of Wales as she battled cancer. Give her fragile health condition, it is possible that Kate would have to look for a different retreat to unwind in light of possible health concerns at Sandringham.