Queen Camilla tries to make new connections with Saudi Arabia

Queen Camilla shows off her love for Saudi inspired fashion again

Queen Camilla has a soft spot for a certain Saudi inspired piece, and royal fans can’t get enough.

The queen was spotted turning heads at the premiere of Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision at Windsor Castle.

Her outfit instantly reminded admirers of Camilla’s enduring love for the elegant garment, the daglah, a traditional collarless coat gifted to King Charles during a 1998 Saudi state visit, which she has worn on multiple occasions.

She first debuted the coat in 2008 at RAF Cranwell, later wore it for the Royal Tattoo at Windsor Castle in 2010, and pulled it out again for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Now, she has brought the daglah’s refined elegance again into a contemporary royal look.

The outfit featured a mid-length emerald green coat dress with a high neckline and tailored silhouette, mirroring the clean, structured lines of the traditional coat.

Adding a meaningful touch, the Queen wore a hand-crafted brooch created by embroidery graduates from The King’s Foundation, highlighting one of her husband’s most cherished initiatives.

The brooches also appeared on Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duchess of Gloucester, as all three royal women showed their support for the King’s Foundation through this shared, symbolic accessory.