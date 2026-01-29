Duchess Sophie becomes Princess Kate's secret shield in cancer comeback

There are several moments that many missed, but they spoke volumes about the relationship between Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie.

The Duchess of Edinburgh's true nature shines in quiet moments as she senses unspoken emotions and responds with compassion to make others feel supported.

The 61-year-old is considered the real force behind Princess Kate's cancer recovery as she protected her comeback with her gentle touches and kind gestures.

Kate's public appearances during her difficult time, Sophie appeared to be a pillar of support for the Princess. She was often caught on camera affectionately laying a hand on Kate’s shoulder to encourage her resilience.

Their strong bond between the two royals got the spotlight when Kate, who's recovering from cancer, took part in the event to honour Britain’s fallen servicemen and women.

On November 10, in what marked day two of the future queen’s first back-to-back days of royal appearances throughout all of 2024, Sophie put a nurturing, protective hand on Kate’s back as they left the balcony and walked into the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office after observing the service at The Cenotaph war memorial.

It was an unspoken show of support and reassurance towards Kate by Sophie.

Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer, explained to Hello! at that time that the two women “have a sisterly bond, and Sophie is like the older sister Kate never had.”

Calling the two women “incredibly kind girls,” Seward added, “They are both protective of their children. Sophie has had a young family, so she knows what it’s like trying to protect them while being in the royal world.”

“The royals have always shown a human side, but there is more warmth now,” Seward continued. “That gesture of Sophie putting her arm around Kate is something you wouldn’t have seen a few years ago.”