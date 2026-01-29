Kate Middleton to lead peace talks with Prince Harry, Meghan on King’s orders

King Charles is reportedly putting his foot down on the matter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once and for all, and he is recruiting his most-trusted royal member to the task.

Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton have grown closer over the past two years as the two faced their cancer battles. However, the monarch is entrusting a very important task to the Princess of Wales and believes she is the “only person” capable of doing it.

Prince William and Prince Harry have remained estranged since the past few years, and haven’t been on speaking terms since 2022. A source has claimed that King Charles is pushing forward with a peace plan given his health.

“Charles genuinely believes Kate’s the only person William truly listens to when his emotions are running high,” an insider told Closer Magazine.

“He knows his son and the sort of temper he has and says in order for this to work it’s going to take some serious patience and diplomacy, which is where Kate comes in.”

The King hopes that his daughter-in-law can “lead by example” and given her “tone and behaviour will set the standard for everyone else”.

They added, “He’s convinced that if she shows restraint and fairness and is willing to engage, even just a little, that could soften William and other members of the family, or at least Charles is hoping it will.”

Moreover, Charles is now of the view that the “petty drama has all gone on long enough” and he has no patience for it, especially since he is dealing with serious health issues.

While the reconcilation process between the King and Harry has been ongoing, there is no confirmation on the matter from official sources. The last was when Harry had met his father at Clarence House in September last year. It is possible that things are taking place in behind Palace walls.