Prince Harry makes surprise return to Windsor Castle with King Charles, William

The Duke of Sussex makes an unexpected appearance at Windsor Castle's first-ever film premiere

January 29, 2026

Prince Harry left guests in awe as he made an unexpected appearance as King Charles hosted Windsor Castle's first-ever film premiere for a special documentary on Wednesday, January 28.

The Duke of Sussex, who's been estranged to his father and brother since his exit from the royal family in 2020, received a clear nod from the monarch as he made a brief appearance in a new film, "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision."

He appears in archival footage, which explains his bond with dad while fishing together. The future monarch, Prince William, also appears in the documentary.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also supported their grandfather with a fleeting appearance in footage from the coronation.

Duchess Sophie and other royals also joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the event. However, William and Kate were not present at the star-studded event, which was also graced by Academy Award winner Kate Winslet.

The documentary is set to air on Amazon Prime worldwide on February 6. It encourages people to see themselves in partnership with nature and the natural world.

The screening was held at the castle’s iconic Waterloo Chamber, which is where the late Queen Elizabeth held her holiday season pantomime performances alongside her sister  Princess Margaret, when they were teenage princesses.

