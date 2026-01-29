Duchess Sophie could be 2026’s breakout royal after high profile engagements

Duchess Sophie always scores a win when it comes to supporting King Charles and championing others.

Fresh off a star‑studded documentary premiere for King Charles this week, Sophie is already gearing up for her next royal role, standing alongside the King and Queen at celebration of Britain’s local government heroes.

Next Tuesday, 3 February, St James’s Palace will throw open its doors to around 350 local authority staff from social workers and public health professionals to headteachers and those tackling violence against women and girls.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the reception, with Sophie joining the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to honour the backbone of public service across the UK.

The gathering highlights the unsung work of regional and local government whose efforts shape life from Scotland to Northern Ireland, Wales to England.

King Charles’s upcoming documentary Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision takes a very different approach.

A palace spokesperson explained that the film is “not a conventional royal documentary”.

Instead, viewers are invited into a more personal journey, exploring the ideas that have driven the monarch’s life and work.