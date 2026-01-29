Royal team unveils surprise plans for Sandringham as Andrew moves in

King Charles has some exciting events lined up for his beloved estate as the monarch’s team made a surprise announcement about welcoming a special guest.

The Sandringham Estate, which is the private property of the monarch, is the beloved venue where the royal family gathers for their annual events, including the Christmas holidays and other major happenings.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also have a retreat in Norfolk where they often visit for their holidays.

However, there have been changes underway at the property as the King’s shamed brother is being moved there – at Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom home which was a former farmhouse – following his eviction from the massive Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge. The home is currently undergoing repairs but Andrew has visited his new home, which a few miles away from the Sandringham House.

While Andrew is preparing to move in, the estate made a surprising announcement about welcoming music royalty. They revealed that the public can begin bookings for the show, which is set for a summer date.

“Very excited to announce that iconic @therollingstones guitarist, @ronniewood will be joining @ericclapton at the @sandringhamestate on Sunday 23 August with his all-star band!” the statement from the royal team read.

“Other special guests announced include the legendary #andyfairweatherlow and The Low Riders and the maverick blues harmonica player @will.wilde.”

It is unlikely that Andrew would be attending the event, despite being in the vicinity. The King has already banned him from private royal events but senior royals are hoping that Andrew remains low-key in his den before headlines start swarming him again.