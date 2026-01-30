'Jane the Virgin' star Brett Dier gets engaged to Conor Leslie

Brett Dier is getting married to his “BESTFRIEND” in the whole wide world.

The Jane the Virgin star popped the question to actress and photographer Conor Leslie and she said yes!

On Thursday, January 29, Dier, 35, took to his official Instagram account to announce the delightful news and shared the couple’s intimate moment.

Unveiling two engagement photos, the Good Bad Things actor shared the happiness of his new personal milestone with his followers.

"I GET TO MARRY MY BESTFRIEND IN THE UNIVERSE!!!! [two alien face emojis]," he captioned the post.

Leslie dropped a comment, "I’m pretty darn lucky [emotional face, red heart and alien face emoji]."

The first image showed a black-and-white selfie of the newly engaged couple.

The London-born actor was smiling with his eyes closed as his fiancée kissed his cheek while her left hand rested gently on his chest.

The couple matched in sherpa jackets and posed with a serene body of water in the background.

In the second picture, Leslie proudly flashed her engagement ring, giving fans a closer look at her new massive bling.

In her own Instagram post sharing the same photos, the bride-to-be wrote, "Gonna marry my best friend [alien face and red heart emoji]."

Dier sweetly commented, "I can’t wait,” punctuated with a row of red heart emojis.

Notably, the two have been romantically linked since late 2024.