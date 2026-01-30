 
Lee Andrews breaks silence on Katie Price's solo return to UK

It’s currently not known if Katie and Lee have filed to make their marriage official in a court of law

Geo News Digital Desk
January 30, 2026

Lee Andrews breaks silence on Katie Price's solo return to UK

Katie Price's new husband, Lee Andrews, has shared details about why she had to return to the UK without him after their surprise wedding in Dubai.

The former glamour model, 47, changed her name after announcing that she has married Lee, 43, in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, just days after getting engaged. 

For those unversed, the OnlyFans star was actually born Katrina Infield, and adopted the surname Price from her mum Amy's husband.

Katie has since returned to the UK alone, leading some to question the legitimacy of the marriage.

However, Lee has taken to Instagram Stories to hit back at the claims, saying he would be flying out to join his new wife on Thursday.

This comes after an insider close to the family has claimed they are 'completely horrified' by the news.

It is now claimed that Katie's family are deeply concerned about the speed of the relationship and are preparing to sit her down for a 'serious talk' over her marriage. 

In his post, Lee said: 'I'm going be meeting Katie tomorrow in the UK. I just need to wrap up a few things here.

'She had to get back for her children because she's a good mother and she's lovely like that.

'He began the video: 'So yes, I’m in Dubai, she’s in England, you’ll see us reunite.'

Before ending the post, he also referenced speculation that he and Katie had been wearing their wedding rings on the wrong hand.

He jokily added: 'Our rings are on the correct hand, which is on the right hand, no I’m joking, it’s on the left hand.'

It’s currently not known if Katie and Lee have filed to make their marriage official in a court of law.

