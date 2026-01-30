Kate Middleton's brother mourns beloved family member on death anniversary

James' dog Ella gave birth to two of Princess Kate's beloved dogs

James Middleton is paying tribute to his late companion who saved his life.

Earlier this week, Princess Kate’s younger brother marked three years since the death of his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Ella, who was the mother of the Princess of Wales’ beloved dog Orla.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute, James, 38, posted a touching video montage of moments with Ella. “It’s been 3 years since I had to say goodbye to Ella… Missing her every day,” he wrote in the caption.

In the video’s voiceover, James says, “Hi, I'm James and this is Ella. I say almost every dog owner out there thinks their dog is the best. And every single dog owner is right in that sense.”

The dog enthusiast went on to explain just how central Ella was to his life and recovery. “Ella came to every single one of my therapy sessions, and I remember making excuses not to go if Ella couldn't come with me,” he shared.

James has long spoken openly about Ella’s role in saving his life during a severe depressive episode in 2017. In his memoir Meet Ella, he described standing on the roof of his flat while suicidal thoughts took over. “Dark thoughts crowd in on me. What can I do to make them stop? I think about jumping from the rooftop,” he wrote.

It was Ella who stopped him. “Her brown eyes are still staring intently at me, soulful and pleading, and as my gaze locks on hers again, my brain quietens,” he recalled, concluding, “She is the reason I do not take that fatal leap. She is Ella, the dog who saved my life.”

Ella’s legacy lives on through her puppies, two of which James gifted to Catherine: Lupo, from Ella’s first litter in 2011, passed away in 2020, and Orla, who was born shortly before Lupo’s death.

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,” Prince William and Princess Kate announced on social media at the time. “He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much.”

Orla, meanwhile, recently gave birth to four puppies in June 2025.