Buckingham Palace takes bold step for Beatrice, Eugenie

Buckingham Palace issues guidelines for Beatrice, Eugenie's royal future

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie must have taken a sigh of relief after Buckingham Palace took a bold stand for the York sisters following Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's downfall.

King Charles' office made it clear that the Princesses will not become victims of their parents' deeds, neither in the present time nor in the future.

A royal commentator, Chris Ship, shared that Andrew and Fergie's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and the subsequent backlash, appeared to be "emotionally draining" for Beatrice and Eugenie.

In conversation with the Mirror, the royal expert claimed that the Palace officials ensured King Charles' nieces stay "unaffected" by the serious action taken against the former Duke of York.

"The guidance from Buckingham Palace around Andrew was that Beatrice and Eugenie’s position in the Royal Family was unaffected," Chris.

He added, "Obviously, they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world."

It is important to note that King Charles stripped his brother of his titles and honours following more shocking details about his dealings with the paedophile financier coming to light.

Not only that, the monarch asked Andrew to leave the massive Royal Lodge and the relocation is set to take place within a few days.