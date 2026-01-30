Sydney Sweeney sheds light on dating struggles after Jonathan Davino split

Sydney Sweeney is spilling the beans on her love life after her breakup from ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.

The Euphoria star, rumoured to be dating music producer Scooter Braun, got real about her struggles to figure out the dating game and opening her heart again.

“I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it,” the 28-year-old said, referring to her romance with the 42-year-old businessman from Chicago that lasted for most of her 20s.

“I was very private,” she explained why she kept her relationship with Davino out of the public eye. “No one would ever see us. I think it’s important to have some things for myself.”

The Anyone But You lead continued, “I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love, and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like.”

The former couple first sparked dating rumours in 2018 and got engaged in 2022 before calling things off in March 2025.

“At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work—and now I want to experience things,” Sweeney said, reflecting on her desire to date. “But it’s hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I’m just navigating it all,” she said.

Addressing the slew of alleged romance rumours The Housemaid actress added, “I wake up and I find out I’m dating a different guy anytime I stand in a room where there’s a single man,” during a new interview with Cosmopolitan published Thursday, January 29.

While her friends outside the industry find it easy to meet people, the blonde beauty revealed she’s struggled to find her ideal partner.

"I’ve never dated before. I’ve never even used a dating app. My friends who aren’t in the industry are like, ‘We’ll just go out and meet someone.’ But I can’t just meet someone at a bar. It doesn’t work like that," she said, adding, "I struggle with being alone."

As of now, Sweeney hasn’t officially confirmed her relationship with Braun. However, after the two first sparked romance rumours in September 2025, a source revealed that they are “casually hooking up.”