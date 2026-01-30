Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury: Wedding on the cards?

Tommy and Molly welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023 before getting engaged that July

Molly-Mae Hague's fans might soon hear that the influencer has decided to walked down the aisle with her partner, Tommy Fury.

Wedding rumours emerged after the Maebe founder, 26, was seen wearing her engagement ring in a recent episode of her Amazon Prime docuseries, Behind It All.

Molly-Mae, who continues to share sneak peeks into her personal life, revealed that they had been to church before dropping their daughter, Bambi, off at nursery.

The couple then went for a child free breakfast date to spend some quality time together.

Molly wrote: 'Neither us can remember the last time we had a child free meal together.'

For the unversed, the couple, both 26, reconciled last year following a brief split, with the influencer insisting things between the couple are still 'not perfect.'

Tommy and Molly went from strength to strength after leaving the villa and welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023 before getting engaged that July.

Later in her Behind It All documentary, Molly-Mae revealed how Tommy's drinking had affected her mental health, which became a reason for their split.

Now, the influencer has confirmed to her sister Zoe that she has started wearing her engagement ring again in the latest episodes of the show.