 
Geo News

Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury: Wedding on the cards?

Molly-Mae previously revealed how Tommy's drinking had affected her mental health

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 30, 2026

Tommy and Molly welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023 before getting engaged that July
Tommy and Molly welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023 before getting engaged that July

Molly-Mae Hague's fans might soon hear that the influencer has decided to walked down the aisle with her partner, Tommy Fury. 

Wedding rumours emerged after the Maebe founder, 26, was seen wearing her engagement ring in a recent episode of her Amazon Prime docuseries, Behind It All. 

Molly-Mae, who continues to share sneak peeks into her personal life, revealed that they had been to church before dropping their daughter, Bambi, off at nursery.

The couple then went for a child free breakfast date to spend some quality time together.

Molly wrote: 'Neither us can remember the last time we had a child free meal together.'

For the unversed, the couple, both 26, reconciled last year following a brief split, with the influencer insisting things between the couple are still 'not perfect.'

Tommy and Molly went from strength to strength after leaving the villa and welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023 before getting engaged that July. 

Later in her Behind It All documentary, Molly-Mae revealed how Tommy's drinking had affected her mental health, which became a reason for their split.

Now, the influencer has confirmed to her sister Zoe that she has started wearing her engagement ring again in the latest episodes of the show.

'Blind Side' star Quinton Aaron's family breaks silence on his diagnosis
'Blind Side' star Quinton Aaron's family breaks silence on his diagnosis
Katie Price's sister fights back tears in heartbreaking announcement video
Katie Price's sister fights back tears in heartbreaking announcement
‘RHOBH' star Rachel Zoe opens up about divorce from Rodger Berman
‘RHOBH' star Rachel Zoe opens up about divorce from Rodger Berman
Brooklyn Beckham all smiles as he appears to enjoy life on his own terms video
Brooklyn Beckham all smiles as he appears to enjoy life on his own terms
Sydney Sweeney sheds light on dating struggles after Jonathan Davino split
Sydney Sweeney sheds light on dating struggles after Jonathan Davino split
All the times Sydney Sweeney found herself in hot waters
All the times Sydney Sweeney found herself in hot waters
Lee Andrews breaks silence on Katie Price's solo return to UK video
Lee Andrews breaks silence on Katie Price's solo return to UK
'Jane the Virgin' star Brett Dier gets engaged to Conor Leslie
'Jane the Virgin' star Brett Dier gets engaged to Conor Leslie