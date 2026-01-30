What caused Ray J's heart to fail leaving him with months to live?

Ray J has shocked his fans after sharing that doctors told him he might only have months to live.

The singer, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., revealed the heartbreaking news during a livestream after being hospitalised in Las Vegas.

He said his heart is working at just 25 percent which is very low and dangerous.

“I was in the hospital, and my heart’s only beating like 25 percent,” Ray J said.

“My health is not OK.” He added that doctors warned his condition could be life-threatening if it doesn’t get better and that 2027 “might be a wrap” for him.

The singer explained that he is now taking strong medications and he must stay away from alcohol and smoking.

However, doctors also talked about possibly giving him a “pacemaker or defibrillator” if his heart does not improve.

Ray J went on to add that his past heavy drinking and Nausea or vomiting may have made his health worse.

Even with the scary news, Ray J expressed gratitude for the support from fans and family, sharing that he is now focusing on rest and recovery.

His updates have been mostly through social media but his statements have caused concern and reminded people about the importance of heart health and taking care of serious medical issues.