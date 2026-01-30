Jacob Elordi becomes internet's favourite 'mama's boy' with viral video

Jacob Elordi sends fans into frenzy after sweet moment at the red-carpet with mom

Jacob Elordi and his mom, Melissa Elordi, remain the internet’s favourite mother-son duo after their sweet red-carpet interaction went viral.

The 28-year-old actor was joined by his mum at the world premiere of his upcoming movie, Wuthering Heights, and his mother, in pure motherly fashion, came to his rescue.

The Frankenstein star was caught on camera as he walked up to his mom before giving the interviews, and took a chewing gum out of his mouth and handed to Melissa who was holding her hand out.

Jacob then turned to the cameras and continued posing, but the seconds-long interaction caught much traction on social media, as one X user wrote, “As usual, we moms save our children from the most bizarre and awkward situations,” while another added, “Its a mom and she will never feel disgusting. Will be happy to help her son.”

Despite some commenting that the video was “gross” or he could’ve found a bin, most maintained that it was the most “natural” thing for a mom however awkward it might have seemed. “I love how she was so cool about it,” noted one fan.

The Euphoria alum’s new Emerald Fennell movie comes out on February 13, and it has received mixed response after the release of the first clip.