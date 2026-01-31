Tom Cruise picks sides in David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham drama

Tom Cruise has reportedly emerged as one of David Beckham’s closest supporters among many of his high profile acquaintances, effectively choosing sides in the public family feud.

Following the disclosure of the former football star’s feud with his eldest, Brooklyn Beckham, his actor friend has been advising him to remain “patient.”

“Tom’s been telling David to be patient, to keep the door open, and to not let pride or anger get in the way of eventually repairing things,” an insider told the National Enquirer.

“Tom really feels for David.”

The source further implied that the Hollywood A-lister only passed on what he has learned from his own experience with estranged daughter, Suri Cruise, who now reportedly goes by Suri Noelle – the middle name of her mother and Cruise’s third ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

Suri, 19, was revealed to have dropped her famous father’s last name in 2025. While she hasn’t had any contact with him since her parents’ separation and eventual divorce years prior.

“Tom has shared what he’s learned the hard way,” it was added. “You cannot force these situations. Sometimes, all you can do is make sure your child knows you’re there when they’re ready.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham recently claimed that he has no wish to reconcile with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

“I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” his statement, shared via multiple Instagram stories, further revealed.