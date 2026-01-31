Kanye West's antisemitic remarks strain marriage with Bianca Censori

Kanye West issues apology for his antisemitic actions and statements

Kanye West caused many problems for himself and his loved ones with his antisemitic remarks and actions.

The 48-year-old American rapper has confirmed that he has been admitted to rehab for the treatment of his bipolar disease and apologized to the world for his antisemitic actions.

Reportedly, West submitted an apology letter to The Wall Street Journal. He also gave an interview to Vanity Fair this week in which he told the word how apologetic he is for his past action and statements.

He revealed how his acts created problems for his close people.

While discussing his bipolar disease and what he missed during in so many years, the rapper wrote in the letter, “Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst.”

Sources have revealed how his marriage had been in trouble and how his wife Bianca Censori tried to get out the marriage a multiple time.

“Bianca had been very unhappy in their marriage for a while and tried to get out a number of times,” added an insider.

The source further told PEOPLE about what Kanye has been through in so many years.

According to an informant, the Stronger singer has been in a "vicious cycle"; like, when he is not in a good mental space, he creates a lot of drama which has lasting consequences.

“And when he reaches a more stable place, he becomes very aware of the damages he’s caused his family, friends and himself.”

However, Kanye also opened that Bianca was the one who helped him in making a decision about getting proper treatment.