Cher candidly reveals her life’s ‘significant moment’

Cher is creating a legacy to follow.

The legendary singer, 79, creates a history by making her way for The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Award, Lifetime Achievement Award.

As the singer braces for the tremendous honour, People Magazine take a closer look onto her past to recall what inspired her or played a significant role in her life to achieve what she has today.

In 2004, the outlet asked Cher to tell about her defining moment from the previous three decades. "What's the most significant moment in my life over the past 30 years? Well, meeting Sonny Bono is the thing that shaped my whole life in some sort of way, but since it happened 40 years ago, I'd have to say the next most important moment was splitting from him. We divorced in 1975, and it forced me to go out on my own," Cher told the magazine.

"The truth is, I didn't want to go out on my own. I was comfortable being half of Sonny and Cher. I wanted to keep working with him and go on as a team. Growing up, I had all these ideas coming out of my ears. But I couldn't make them come together. Then I met Sonny and everything coalesced," she continued.

"From the first time I saw him, I thought he was the most interesting man I'd ever seen. He had a Beatles haircut and hippie boots and he was dressed so strangely. I was just mesmerized by him."

However, that union of Cher with Sonny didn’t last longer and both called it quits personally and professionally in 1975.

"We had two components to our relationship: personal and business. When we worked together, it was fabulous. Except for the money part of it, we were equal partners. We had a great time. Both of us were really funny. We enjoyed each other. But our home life was harsh," Cher acknowledged.

"We didn't communicate well. We worked so hard and long and spent so many hours onstage that when we were together at home, it was strange. We worked so often, it took me a long time to realize I wasn't happy."

The separation was really “weird” for both as they both were thriving to live without eachother and work was bounding them together.

However, the singer recalled time has passed and years later she accepted she has no exception.

"Strangely enough, I don't think of Sonny that often. Probably because I don't think of him as gone," she admitted.

"I think of him as someplace else. Not here, but not gone. And every so often something will happen or I'll see something and I'll think, 'Oh God, Sonny would think this is so funny.' "