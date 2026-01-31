 
Junior Andre denies engagement after fans spot ring in TikTok video

Jasmine could be seen flashing a large diamond ring on her left finger in a TikTok video

Geo News Digital Desk
January 31, 2026

Junior Andre has set the record straight about engagement rumours following a Tiktok video that went viral featuring his girlfriend, Jasmine Orr.

For those unversed, Katie Price and Peter Andre's son, Junior, 20, shared a video of himself dancing alongside his girlfriend Jasmine Orr on their joint TikTok account, set to the hit track Raindance by Dave and Tems.

During the loved-up clip, Jasmine 25, could be seen flashing a large diamond ring on her left finger, sparking speculation among fans.

Fans were quick to respond in the comments, speculating that the couple, who have been together for two years, are now engaged.

Now, Speaking exclusively to The Mirror about the engagement rumours for the first time, he said: 'I don't know how people can take things. We were just doing a dance trend. People were just running wild with it. We find it kind of funny, to be honest.

He added: 'I listened to the sound and it's a trend where people were dancing to it, and it says, I think he says something like, finger, I can put a rock on it. So I do get why people thought it, but absolutely not. Know if we ever announce something like that, it would be properly announced, not just on TikTok.'

However, Junior isn't planning on proposing just yet, it seems the future is looking rosy for the couple, reports the Mirror.

Meanwhile, Junior's famous mother Katie Price shared a surprising news of her marriage to entrepreneur Lee Andrews in Dubai, just a week after they met.

The model, 47, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend just days after getting engaged, with sources saying even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship.

