Robert Pattinson offers exciting updates about his daughter

Robert Pattinson is making rare comment about his daughter.

The Batman star, 39, candidly shares about the joy of being father and how his daughter has started watching his movies.

In April 2024, the Twilight famed actor welcomed baby girl with his longtime girlfriend and now fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

During a conversation with GQ, Pattinson talked about how, before welcoming daughter, he wasn’t fond of kids. He admitted I, “wasn’t the biggest fan of kid” before embracing fatherhood.

However, he acknowledged that how has completely took 360 degree trn for him over the last two years.

“I didn’t mind them. I would tolerate them,” Robert explained to the outlet with a laugh.

But now the actor views being a dad as “the most fun thing. I think it’s absolutely wonderful.”

The actor also added that how his sleep cycle has altered after welcoming daughter as he sleeps “earlier” and has gotten better at managing his time.

“It’s just that everything is time management, the whole time. I mean, it’s kind of obvious, but you don’t realize it until you do it,” he shared.

“Even if you’re on the other side of the planet, you’re like, ‘Okay, I cannot spend more than 10 days away.’ After 10 days of being away, it’s physical pain. It’s so interesting, your body chemistry changes without you even thinking about it.”

When questioned if his daughter is really invested in his movies or started watching them, he said that she’s “seen so many” of his and Suki‘s projects.

He highlighted one movie in particular, saying that his daughter is watching his 2025 sci-fi movie, Mickey-17 instead of Cocomelon.

However, his daughter isn’t exactly aware of who she’s seeing on the screen, with Robert joking that he’s “not getting any respect.”

“I’ll be like, ‘Who’s this? Who’s that on the screen?’ And she ’s like…[blank stare]. And I’m like, ‘It begins with a D! Ends with a Y!’ ” he admitted.