Tom Holland pens special letter expressing true feelings about 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' is set to release globally on July 31, 2026

Tom Holland has written an emotional letter with a heavy heart for the crew members involved in the filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The 29-year-old actor is all set to return as Peter Parker in the new Marvel movie, set to release on July 31, 2026.

As the film heads near to wrap up filming, Tom has reportedly penned a letter for the crew members thanking them for their effort and hard work they all put in to make this film possible.

The Uncharted actor wrote, “Firstly, I’m so sad this is coming to an end. It’s been tough and hard work but working with you all every day has been such a joy.”

Holland thanked the crew members for making it the “most creatively fulfilling filming experience for him.”

The letter further read, “Your hard work, dedication, talent, and kindness have been an absolute pleasure to be a part of, and I can’t thank you enough. I’ve loved laughing with you all and I hope we do these many times over.”

Tom concluded the note saying, “This movie wouldn’t be a fraction of what it will be without you. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart and I’ll see you next time.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also feature Zendaya, Sadi Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal.