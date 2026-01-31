 
Geo News

Tom Holland pens special letter expressing true feelings about 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' is set to release globally on July 31, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 31, 2026

Tom Hollands Spider-Man 4 is set to release globally on July 31, 2026
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' is set to release globally on July 31, 2026

Tom Holland has written an emotional letter with a heavy heart for the crew members involved in the filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The 29-year-old actor is all set to return as Peter Parker in the new Marvel movie, set to release on July 31, 2026.

As the film heads near to wrap up filming, Tom has reportedly penned a letter for the crew members thanking them for their effort and hard work they all put in to make this film possible.

The Uncharted actor wrote, “Firstly, I’m so sad this is coming to an end. It’s been tough and hard work but working with you all every day has been such a joy.”

Holland thanked the crew members for making it the “most creatively fulfilling filming experience for him.”

The letter further read, “Your hard work, dedication, talent, and kindness have been an absolute pleasure to be a part of, and I can’t thank you enough. I’ve loved laughing with you all and I hope we do these many times over.”

Tom concluded the note saying, “This movie wouldn’t be a fraction of what it will be without you. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart and I’ll see you next time.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also feature Zendaya, Sadi Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal. 

Robert Pattinson offers exciting updates about his daughter
Robert Pattinson offers exciting updates about his daughter
Katie Price's sister hints at disapproval of glamour model's shotgun wedding video
Katie Price's sister hints at disapproval of glamour model's shotgun wedding
Junior Andre denies engagement after fans spot ring in TikTok video video
Junior Andre denies engagement after fans spot ring in TikTok video
Kanye West's antisemitic remarks strain marriage with Bianca Censori
Kanye West's antisemitic remarks strain marriage with Bianca Censori
Tom Cruise picks sides in David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham drama
Tom Cruise picks sides in David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham drama
Cher candidly reveals her life's ‘significant moment'
Cher candidly reveals her life's ‘significant moment'
Catherine O'Hara remembered: Comedy icon once revealed rare medical condition
Catherine O'Hara remembered: Comedy icon once revealed rare medical condition
Hailey Bieber's sister all smiles in first appearance after assault charges video
Hailey Bieber's sister all smiles in first appearance after assault charges