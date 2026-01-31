 
Katie Price's sister hints at disapproval of glamour model's shotgun wedding

Katie missed the recording of this week's 'The Katie Price Show'

January 31, 2026

Katie Prices wedding took place just days after getting engaged
Katie Price's wedding took place just days after getting engaged

Katie Price's sister, Sophie, appeared to make a subtle dig at the glamour model following her surprise Dubai wedding to entrepreneur Lee Andrews.

Katie shocked the showbiz world when she announced that she was engaged on Friday, just days after her breakup from reality star JJ Slater, 32.

The wedding took place just days after getting engaged, with sources saying even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43. 

They are now said to be planning an intervention.

Sporting a £12 dress from Shein, Katie was all smiles as she posed alongside her fourth husband.

It now seems that Katie's younger sister, Sophie, has shared her feelings on the union with her latest Instagram post. 

Sophie posted a video of rolling British fields with the caption: 'This and never stepping foot in Dubai.'

Meanwhile, in the caption she bluntly wrote: 'Countryside over Dubai. Always.'

It comes after Sophie posted a candid Instagram video, hinting at the nuptials. 

'Oh it has been a long old week. Yeah, it's been a very long week, very tired. Looking forward to the weekend.'

Katie missed the recording of this week's The Katie Price Show, with Sophie asking fans to stay tuned for when the sisters reunite next week.

