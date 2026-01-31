Zayn Malik sparks wild speculation after stepping out with Alex Cooper

Zayn Malik has stepped back into the spotlight with his ongoing Las Vegas residency and it appears that he is only getting started.

The Pillow Talk singer was seen hanging out with Alex Cooper, widely known for hosting the podcast show Call Her Daddy, following the conclusion of one of his recent shows.

Spotted while descending an escalator at a Vegas venue, the two celebrities sent fans into a frenzy as speculation ran wild about a potential collaboration.

An X (formerly Twitter) blog named Zayn Malik Updates shared the footage showing Zayn and Alex, garnering several replies under the viral tweet.

Many viewers speculated that the former One Direction bandmate is preparing for another interview with the popular podcaster. Zayn previously sat down for a conversation on Alex’s podcast in 2023.

While one user suggested that the pair could be up to something else entirely.

Though the two were spotted filming something, it is likely that the reunion could result in a second interview between them.

Notably, Alex Cooper confirmed in 2024 that her interview with Zayn Malik was him “essentially” coming out of retirement to talk on her platform.

“Zayn essentially coming out of retirement from doing interviews, I was putting pressure on myself to make sure that I was giving that person a really great environment to feel comfortable and to feel seen and to feel heard,” she told E! News. “And to not feel pressured into talking about things he didn’t want to talk about.”