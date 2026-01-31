Ex fiancé warns Katie Price about Lee Andrews in fiery Instagram post

Alana claimed she has 'proof' he is a 'lying swindler' after warning Katie to 'run for the hills'

Katie Price's new husband, Lee Andrews, has been caught in the middle of backlash and explosive allegations from his ex fiancé.

The former model, 47, shocked the showbiz world when she announced that she was engaged on Friday, just days after her breakup from reality star JJ Slater, 32.

The wedding took place just days after getting engaged, with sources saying even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.

On Thursday, his ex-fiancée, Alana Percival, to whom he proposed just four months ago, took to Instagram to share a slew of claims about Lee, including a warning to Katie and allegations that he is a 'vile, sick liar and thief'.

She also said he 'hurts women mentally.'

Alana wrote alongside the images of Lee: 'To everyone that keeps messaging me about what he looks like without AI involved here you are... this is the man that lies and pretends to be everything he is not...

'He thrives off people's downfall including the people he stole money off. Vial man. More truths to come I really hope with all this proof that Katie opens her eyes.'

The previous day, Alana claimed she has 'proof' he is a 'lying swindler' after warning Katie to 'run for the hills.'

Alana Percival's official Instagram page

In the next slide alongside the wedding pictures, she warned: 'So much more to come, this is nothing yet Katie knows only 1/10th of what he really is...

Alana Percival's official Instagram page

'Sick sick man he believes his own lies. S**ts on his own family. Hurts women... mentally. He is sick and there is so much more coming Katie with full proof!!!! Get ready.'

