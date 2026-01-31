Danielle Bernstein confirms split with fiancé Cooper Weisman

The couple had been romantically linked for about two years

Fashion blogger Danielle Bernstein has officially confirmed her split from fiancé Cooper Weisman.

The WeWoreWhat entrepreneur shared the news in a post to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Jan. 30. 'I’ve been quiet about my personal life and wasn’t ready to speak on it until now," she wrote.

'We’re stepping away from our relationship with love and respect,” Bernstein continued.

'There’s no big dramatic reason — sometimes it’s simply not the right forever. I’m not sure what the future holds, but this choice took courage.'

She added, 'I would really appreciate privacy and grace for both of us during this time. Thank you for the support.'

Bernstein’s announcement comes six months after the pair got engaged in June, following nearly two years of dating.