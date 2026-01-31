 
Geo News

Danielle Bernstein confirms split with fiancé Cooper Weisman

The 'WeWoreWhat' entrepreneur shared the news in a post to her Instagram Stories

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 31, 2026

The couple had been romantically linked for about two years
The couple had been romantically linked for about two years

Fashion blogger Danielle Bernstein has officially confirmed her split from fiancé Cooper Weisman.

The couple had been romantically linked for about two years.

The WeWoreWhat entrepreneur shared the news in a post to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Jan. 30. 'I’ve been quiet about my personal life and wasn’t ready to speak on it until now," she wrote.

'We’re stepping away from our relationship with love and respect,” Bernstein continued. 

Fashion blogger Danielle Bernsteins official Instagram account
Fashion blogger Danielle Bernstein's official Instagram account 

'There’s no big dramatic reason — sometimes it’s simply not the right forever. I’m not sure what the future holds, but this choice took courage.'

She added, 'I would really appreciate privacy and grace for both of us during this time. Thank you for the support.'

Bernstein’s announcement comes six months after the pair got engaged in June, following nearly two years of dating.

Robert Pattinson offers exciting updates about his daughter
Robert Pattinson offers exciting updates about his daughter
Katie Price's sister hints at disapproval of glamour model's shotgun wedding video
Katie Price's sister hints at disapproval of glamour model's shotgun wedding
Junior Andre denies engagement after fans spot ring in TikTok video video
Junior Andre denies engagement after fans spot ring in TikTok video
Kanye West's antisemitic remarks strain marriage with Bianca Censori
Kanye West's antisemitic remarks strain marriage with Bianca Censori
Tom Cruise picks sides in David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham drama
Tom Cruise picks sides in David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham drama
Cher candidly reveals her life's ‘significant moment'
Cher candidly reveals her life's ‘significant moment'
Catherine O'Hara remembered: Comedy icon once revealed rare medical condition
Catherine O'Hara remembered: Comedy icon once revealed rare medical condition
Hailey Bieber's sister all smiles in first appearance after assault charges video
Hailey Bieber's sister all smiles in first appearance after assault charges