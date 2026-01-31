Android 16 makes Android theft protection stronger with new features

Search giant Google is improving its theft protection for Android phones with new features in Android 16, a move undertaken to safeguard users' personal data and counter financial fraud when Android devices are lost or stolen.

The additional safeguards are a toned-up form of protections Google introduced in 2024 that are compatible with Android devices running Android 10 and newer.

Android's updated theft protection programme minimises risks associated with losing control of smartphones, and since they carry sensitive information such as banking apps and passwords, Google stresses stronger measures to avoid misuse of this data.

The most standout addition is the handling of repeated failed login attempts.

Devices running on Android 16 will receive enhanced protections, including a Failed Authentication Lock feature that locks the screen after multiple incorrect PIN or password entries.

The latest Android 16 update introduces dedicated settings to customise this feature.

Moreover, Google is expanding its Identity Check feature, which will now encompass more apps and services, including banking applications and its built-in password manager.

This is to ensure that sensitive actions remain protected behind stronger identity verification. This is to make it more challenging for thieves to access critical accounts.

To recover lost or stolen Android devices, all devices running Android version 10 or above will benefit from options like Remote Lock, which allows users to lock a stolen phone via any web browser.

In Brazil, new Android devices will now come with Remote Lock and Theft Detection Lock enabled by default for additional security.

Such updates illustrate Google’s commitment to improving device security in the midst of rising concerns over mobile theft and digital fraud.