Elon Musk breaks silence after his name appears in Epstein files

The latest release of emails related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has taken the internet by storm as alleged contacts of several acclaimed personalities with the disgraced financier have been exposed.

The emails allege that tech billionaire Elon Musk sought to visit Epstein's private island on two occasions in 2012 and 2013; however, Musk has long maintained that he declined multiple invitations from Epstein.

According to the newly released files, Musk emailed Epstein, asking, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island.”

Musk has now responded to the emails, saying that he pushed for the investigation files to be released despite knowing that his email correspondence with Epstein could be misinterpreted.

Quoting a tweet defending the Tesla CEO on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened.”

He continued, “I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express’, but was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name.”

Musk concluded, “I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls.”

Epstein committed suicide in 2019 in a U.S. jail.The newly released documents have named several other high-profile figures, including Bill Gates.