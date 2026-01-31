 
Geo News

Former CNN journalist Don Lemon released without bond after ICE arrest

Demon has vowed to fight the charges

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 31, 2026

Former CNN journalist Don Lemon released without bond after ICE arrest
Former CNN journalist Don Lemon released without bond after ICE arrest

Former CNN journalist Don Lemon, who was arrested by federal agents, was released without a bond on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The journalist was arrested alongside a group of activists and fellow journalists. The nine individuals arrested, including Lemon and another journalist, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota.

Lemon was charged with conspiring against rights and interfering with the exercise of religious freedom at a place of worship. He was filming an anti-ICE protest that interrupted a service at a St. Paul church.

Seven detainees appeared in court and four were released after prosecutors faced pushed back defence lawyers on the grounds of First Amendment.

The First Amendment generally protects the right to photograph and record video of protests, demonstrations, and police activity in public spaces

Demon has vowed to fight the charges saying he was only doing his job. He said, “I have spent my entire career covering the news and I will not be silenced now.”

He described the situation as critical for a free and independent media that holds the people in power accountable and shines light on the truth.

Lemon was not asked to enter a plea and his arraignment in federal court in Minneapolis is scheduled for February 9, 2026.

Lemon said, “I look forward to my day in court.” 

Elon Musk's Starlink-powered phone to be built on NPUs: What it means for connectivity, AI features?
Elon Musk's Starlink-powered phone to be built on NPUs: What it means for connectivity, AI features?
China allows DeepSeek to buy Nvidia's H200 AI chips
China allows DeepSeek to buy Nvidia's H200 AI chips
Epstein emails make shocking claims about Bill Gates in new release
Epstein emails make shocking claims about Bill Gates in new release
‘Home Alone' star Catherine O'Hara dies at 71 following brief illness
‘Home Alone' star Catherine O'Hara dies at 71 following brief illness
Is Roblox safe for kids? Dutch regulator investigates Roblox over child safety
Is Roblox safe for kids? Dutch regulator investigates Roblox over child safety
Epstein files 2026 release: What's in latest document drop?
Epstein files 2026 release: What's in latest document drop?
Grammys 2026: Everything to know about music's biggest night
Grammys 2026: Everything to know about music's biggest night
Everything to know about Lindsey Vonn deadly crash in World Cup downhill race
Everything to know about Lindsey Vonn deadly crash in World Cup downhill race