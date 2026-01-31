Former CNN journalist Don Lemon released without bond after ICE arrest

Former CNN journalist Don Lemon, who was arrested by federal agents, was released without a bond on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The journalist was arrested alongside a group of activists and fellow journalists. The nine individuals arrested, including Lemon and another journalist, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota.

Lemon was charged with conspiring against rights and interfering with the exercise of religious freedom at a place of worship. He was filming an anti-ICE protest that interrupted a service at a St. Paul church.

Seven detainees appeared in court and four were released after prosecutors faced pushed back defence lawyers on the grounds of First Amendment.

The First Amendment generally protects the right to photograph and record video of protests, demonstrations, and police activity in public spaces

Demon has vowed to fight the charges saying he was only doing his job. He said, “I have spent my entire career covering the news and I will not be silenced now.”

He described the situation as critical for a free and independent media that holds the people in power accountable and shines light on the truth.

Lemon was not asked to enter a plea and his arraignment in federal court in Minneapolis is scheduled for February 9, 2026.

Lemon said, “I look forward to my day in court.”